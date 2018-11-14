Bicycle Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycles) product platform, today announced that it has been recognized at the 2018 World ADC Awards, held during the World ADC Conference in San Diego, Calif., as Best New Drug Developer.

The award honors a company in the drug conjugate field that has made strong progress advancing its preclinical pipeline. Earlier this year, Bicycle entered the clinic with its lead Bicycle Toxin Conjugate candidate, BT1718, initiating a Phase 1/11a study as part of its partnership alliance with Cancer Research UK. The company is also advancing a robust preclinical pipeline of Bicycle Toxin Conjugates, Bicycle Targeted Immune Activators and Bicycle T-Cell Modulators

"Bicycles and Bicycle Toxin Conjugates represent the next generation of drug conjugates which exhibit completely different properties to ADCs. It is particularly pleasing for Bicycle Therapeutics that the ADC community continues to recognize the potential of our non-antibody containing conjugates that deliver toxins using a combination of fast in fast out pharmacokinetics, extracellular toxin release within the tumor microenvironment and renal elimination said Kevin Lee, Ph.D., Bicycle's Chief Executive Officer. "This award highlights the giant strides made by our scientific and clinical teams to develop a broad pipeline of Bicycle conjugates and advance them into the clinic to develop medicines for diseases with high unmet clinical need

At last year's World ADC Awards, Bicycle received the award of Best Platform Technology, and the company's scientific founder and 2018 Nobel Prize winner Sir Gregory Winter received a lifetime achievement award for his contributions to the drug conjugate field.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics is developing a unique class of chemically synthesized medicines based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle) product platform to address therapeutic needs unreachable with existing treatment modalities. Bicycle's internal focus is in oncology, where the company is developing targeted cytotoxics (Bicycle Toxin Conjugates), targeted innate immune activators and T-cell modulators for cancers of high unmet medical need. Bicycles' small size and exquisite targeting deliver rapid tumor penetration and retention while clearance rates and routes of elimination can be tuned to minimize exposure of healthy tissue and bystander toxicities. The company's lead program, BT1718, is being evaluated in a Phase I/IIa trial in collaboration with Cancer Research UK. The company's unique intellectual property is based on the work initiated at the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, U.K., by the scientific founders of the company, Sir Gregory Winter, a winner of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his pioneering work in phage display of peptides and antibodies, and Professor Christian Heinis. Bicycle has its headquarters in Cambridge, U.K., with many key functions and members of its leadership team located in the biotech hub of Boston, Mass. For more information, visit www.bicycletherapeutics.com or follow us on Twitter at @Bicycle_tx.

