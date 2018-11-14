The following information is based on a press release from Hemfosa Fastigheter AB (HEMF, SE0007126115) published on November 05, 2018 and may be subject to change. Every one (1) share of Hemfosa Fastigheter AB entitles their holders to receive one (1) share in Nyfosa AB shares. The scheduled Ex-date is November 20, 2018. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act and do a Fixed Price adjustment for HEMF on ex-date in accordance with the "Rules for the Construction and Maintenance of the VINX All-Share, Benchmark, Tradable and Sector Indexes", version 2.3 section 5.8. As part of this adjustment, the SpinCo Nyfosa AB will not be added to the index and the price of HEMF will be adjusted and corresponding divisor change will be made before the market opens on 11/21/2018. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Operations, telephone + 1 301 978 8311 or Index@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=699505