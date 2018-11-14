"High Noon" Remake Deal Signed With Classical Entertainment

HOLLYWOOD, California, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Filmmaker David L. Hunt and producer Thomas Olaimey have closed a deal with Karen S. Kramer, wife of the late producer-director, Stanley Kramer, for a remake of his classic film, "High Noon." News of the deal by Classical Entertainment was announced today by Mrs. Kramer. The 1952 Kramer Western received seven Academy Award nominations and won three Oscars including Best Actor for Gary Cooper. Kramer, whose 35 films garnered a total of 85 Oscar nominations, was the recipient of the Academy's prestigious Irving J. Thalberg Award.

Hunt, who directed and co-wrote "Greater" in 2016, will write the screenplay and direct the remake of "High Noon," which is planned for a late 2019 release. Karen S. Kramer and Stephen Jaffe are executive producers.

Writer-director Hunt: "High Noon is legendary - the small, thoughtful Western with big ideas that went on to become one of the most iconic motion pictures of all time. It is an honor to be given the opportunity to bring the depth and power of the original to our own cultural moment."

Producer Olaimey: "We will all, at one time or another, have our High Noon moment in life. Being able to produce a remake of this classic Western with this type of brand equity on a worldwide scale makes it all worth it."

Mrs. Karen S. Kramer: "I congratulate Thomas and David for their enthusiasm and passion for remaking this classic film about a man who stood for justice, when standing for justice was most difficult. Its theme is the hallmark of many Stanley Kramer films and comes at a time when such a message is needed more than ever."

