Intertops Poker is boosting player winnings this weekend with an extra 10% on the Lucktap games Blackjack, Face Up 21, Double Draw Blackjack and Perfect Pairs Blackjack.

The promotion is being offered exclusively through the Intertops Poker software, and will run from Friday 16th November to Sunday 18th November.

To access the promotion, players log into the Intertops Poker software and click the Casino tab in the top right hand corner. They then chose from one of the Lucktap games (Blackjack, Face Up 21, Double Draw Blackjack and Perfect Pairs Blackjack) offered and any winning bets will be increased by 10%.

The additional 10% winnings will be shown as a bonus balance and will be released once the x15 wagering requirement has been met. The maximum prize that can be won is $250.

The poker manager at Intertops Poker, said: "Here at Intertops Poker we are always looking to provide our players with even more value, which is why we are boosting all winnings on our Lucktap games by 10% this weekend."

You can download the Secure and Free Intertops Poker software here.

Intertops Poker is one of the most established online poker operators, and has been live for more than two decades. Its poker games and tables can be accessed via Instant Play, or by downloading its desktop client. The site has just undergone a major redesign, and is fully optimised for mobile and tablet devices.

