All economic indicators have improved:

Consolidated turnover of €754.4 million (+15.8%)

EBITDA of €101.2 million (+12.8%)

EBIT of €91.4 million (+11.8%)

Pre-tax profit of €96.3 million (+22.4%)

Positive Net Financial Position of €56.3 million.

Today, the Board of Directors of Reply [MTA, STAR: REY] approved the results as at 30 September 2018.

In the first nine months of the year, the Group has recorded a consolidated turnover of €754.4 million, with an increase of 15.8% compared to €651.3 million at September 2017.

Consolidated EBITDA to September was €101.2 million (€89.8 million at September 2017) with an EBIT of €91.4 million (€81.7 million at September 2017).

Pre-tax profit amounted to €96.3 million, which represents an increase of 22.4% compared to the same period of 2017.

For the third quarter of 2018 (July-September), the Group registered a consolidated turnover of €256.3 million (€209.7 million in 2017), an EBITDA of €32.9 million (€28.0 million in 2017), an EBIT of €29.3 million (€24.7 million in 2017) and a pre-tax profit of €32.1 million (25.3 million in 2017).

As at 30 September 2018, the Group's net financial position was positive for €56.3 million, improving compared to €50.2 million registered on June 30, 2018.

"In the first nine months of 2018, Reply has achieved extremely positive results, both in terms of turnover and presence in the market," said Reply's Chairman, Mario Rizzante.

Mario Rizzante continued, "In particular, Reply has established itself owing to its distinctive and profound knowledge of the entire digital transformation sector. The company's success is the result of continuous investments in research and development, and the constant process of re-engineering and development of its offering, which combines a unique mix of specialist skills in the market, in the field of artificial intelligence, technology platforms and digital experience."

The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports, Dr Giuseppe Veneziano, states in accordance with Paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the company's records, ledgers and accounting entries.

Reply

Reply [MTA, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialised companies supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of big data, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

This press release is a translation, the Italian version will prevail.

