Trina Solar Receives Top Rating in China for its IP Competitiveness

Only Solar Manufacturer on the List

CHANGZHOU, China, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar Limited ("Trina Solar" or the "company"), a leading total solutions provider for solar energy, has become the only solar energy manufacturer receiving a top rating in the latest IP (Intellectual Property) Competitiveness report in China, published by Hurun Report and WTOIP.com.

The rating was based on a calculation of patent application and patent authorization from 1999 to the first half of 2018. After analyzing the top 500 Chinese enterprises, the report rated 100 enterprises as having top IP competitiveness. In this latest report, Trina Solar is the only solar energy manufacturer that has been recognized for its strong IP competitiveness.

Through innovation and global collaboration, Trina Solar has made a series of breakthroughs. The company now holds more than 1,000 technology patents, producing 18 world records in solar cell conversion efficiency and module power output, moving to the forefront of the industry. To increase China's participation in international standard setting, Trina Solar has submitted its first proposal to the IEC standards and led the publication of China's first four SEMI international standards.

The breakthroughs were supported by the State Key Laboratory of Photovoltaic Science and Technology (SKL PVST), one of the first Chinese State Key Laboratories that was supported byTrina Solar and is now a platform for world-class technological innovations.

The SKL PVST has established a world-class R&D platform in collaboration with international R&D institutions. It has qualified for the UL's (USA) witness free test data program, CTDP, as well as being accredited for the TUV's (Germany) TMP, authorized testing at the manufacturer's premises.

In August 2018, partnering with leading companies and research institutes both in and outside of China, Trina Solar established an industrial innovation center focusing on new energy Internet of Things (IoT) at their headquarters. It represents a new milestone for Trina Solar's development strategy of becoming a leader in the global energy IoT market.

About Trina Solar

Trina Solar is a leading global total solutions provider for solar energy. Founded in 1997, Trina Solar has expanded its business into more than 100 countries and regions. Trina Solar develops photovoltaic modules, energy storage systems, smart systems and O&M, and provides customers with proprietary system integration solutions for project development, financing, design, and construction. By the end of 2017, Trina Solar had shipped more than 30 GW of photovoltaic modules worldwide and had connected 2 GW of solar projects to the grid across the globe. In 2018, the company launched Trina IoT, a brand of energy Internet of Things, and is committed to becoming a global leader in this field. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.



