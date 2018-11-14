New capabilities make data-driven predictions search-box simple while streamlining data science workflows

ThoughtSpot, the leader in search and AI-driven analytics, today announced a new partnership with DataRobot, the creator of the automated machine learning category. Through the new partnership, enterprises can leverage DataRobot to automate machine learning processes end-to-end and rapidly deploy models into production. Simultaneously, business analytics professionals can quickly extract and consume predictions from these models using ThoughtSpot's simple search experience.

Making Machine Learning Accessible

To compete in today's digital economy, enterprises require new ways to bring AI to their entire organization, from back-office managers to front-line employees, while alleviating the pressure on overburdened data science teams. The new partnership enables anyone to utilize machine learning to find powerful insights to guide their decision making while streamlining workflows for data teams and freeing them to work on strategic projects.

Benefits include:

Democratize Data Science : empower data-savvy business analytics professionals to build, test, and deploy machine learning models with DataRobot's automated machine learning platform

: empower data-savvy business analytics professionals to build, test, and deploy machine learning models with DataRobot's automated machine learning platform Drive Business Value: deliver actionable results by applying machine learning to business data

deliver actionable results by applying machine learning to business data Surface with Search : equip business users with the ability to surface relevant predictions with a search

: equip business users with the ability to surface relevant predictions with a search Deeper Insights: produce richer insights derived from machine learning to guide your decision making across your organization

"The business intelligence market has been outdated and stale for years. It's 2018, and today's enterprises demand innovative partners to refresh their stack and accelerate their digital transformation journey," said Sudheesh Nair, CEO of ThoughtSpot. "By bringing together ThoughtSpot's search and AI analytics with DataRobot's automated machine learning, our joint customers will experience exponential benefits across their organization. We thrilled to begin this journey."

"AI and machine learning stand as the most business-critical initiatives for enterprises today, yet most organizations lack the technical talent required for success," said Seann Gardiner, SVP of Business Development at DataRobot. "We're fundamentally rewriting this equation for every enterprise by automating the process of building and operationalizing machine learning models. Through our partnership with ThoughtSpot, we are further democratizing AI with search."

Availability

The partnership was announced at ThoughtSpot's Beyond 2018 conference, where DataRobot is a sponsor. Functionality from the new partnership will be available in the first half of 2019. For more information, please contact sales@thoughtspot.com.

About ThoughtSpot

ThoughtSpot, the leader in search AI-driven analytics for the enterprise, is helping the largest companies in the world succeed in the digital era by putting the power of a thousand analysts in every business person's hands. With ThoughtSpot's next-generation analytics platform, business people can use Google-like search to easily analyze complex, large-scale enterprise data and get trusted insights to questions they didn't know to ask, automatically all with a single click. ThoughtSpot connects with any on-premise, cloud, big data, or desktop data source, deploying 85 percent faster than legacy technologies. Customers like Amway, Bed Bath and Beyond, BT, Celebrity Cruises, Chevron Federal Credit Union, De Beers, PetCo, and Scotiabank have put ThoughtSpot at the core of their business processes. With ThoughtSpot, business leaders and frontline workers alike have made more than 3 million data-informed decisions per year.

ThoughtSpot was co-founded in 2012 by Ajeet Singh, co-founder and former Chief Product Officer at Nutanix, the largest tech IPO of 2016, and is currently led by CEO Sudheesh Nair. With a founding team coming from Google and Amazon, ThoughtSpot has raised over $300M in funding from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Khosla Ventures, General Catalyst Partners, Sapphire Ventures, Geodesic Capital, and Capital One Growth Ventures. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, with offices in Dallas, Seattle, London, and Bangalore. For more information please visit www.thoughtspot.com.

About DataRobot

DataRobot offers an automated machine learning platform that empowers users of all skill levels to develop and deploy machine learning and AI faster. Incorporating a library of hundreds of the most powerful open source machine learning algorithms, the DataRobot platform encapsulates every best practice, every safeguard, and every run-time environment to automate data science while maximizing transparency, accuracy, and collaboration, delivering AI applications at scale. With offices across the globe, DataRobot is backed by $225 million in investment from top-tier firms, including New Enterprise Associates, Sapphire Ventures, Meritech, and DFJ. Leading brands including United Airlines, New York Life, LendingTree, Tableau, and hundreds of other customers are using DataRobot to accelerate AI success. For more information, visit www.datarobot.com.

