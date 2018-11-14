CIEN Stock: Still Destined to Test $50.00The current market conditions are not exactly something you want to brag about. They have been less than stellar, and that is putting things lightly. Since the first weeks of October, I have expressed concerns with this market.I warned about the likelihood that the bull market that began in 2009 is petering out and a top is being put in. This is bearish news, and the ramifications of it going forward are not good.But there is some good news. For one, it does not preclude the notion that select stocks cannot flourish in this environment. As the saying goes, "there is always a bull market somewhere."In order to prove this.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...