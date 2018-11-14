Lithoquest Diamonds Inc.: Lithoquest Diamonds Commences Airborne Magnetic Survey on the North Kimberley Diamond Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2018 / Lithoquest Diamonds Inc. (TSX-V: LDI) ("Lithoquest", or the "Company") today announced that it will conduct a high-definition airborne magnetic survey over a key target area on its 100% owned North Kimberley Diamond Project located in Western Australia.

"Detailed magnetic data was an important component in the discovery of the 1804 kimberlite earlier this year," said Bruce Counts, CEO of Lithoquest. "The current high-resolution survey is designed to identify targets similar to 1804 in an area of the property where high-interest kimberlite indicator minerals have been recovered".

Approximately 7,000 line-kilometres of magnetic data will be collected using a helicopter-based system. The survey area measures approximately 300 square kilometres and will include the 1804 kimberlite. Data will be collected along 50 metre spaced survey lines oriented in a N-S direction, with a maximum sensor height of 30 metres and control lines spaced at 500 metres. The survey is designed to acquire low level, high-resolution data over a large area and could eliminate the need for costly follow-up ground surveys.

The geophysical crew has mobilized to the site and will commence surveying immediately upon arrival. The survey is anticipated to be complete by mid-December. Data from the survey will be used to identify and define drill targets for the 2019 field season.

The technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Bruce Counts, P. Geo., President, CEO and a Director of Lithoquest Diamonds Inc. and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

Lithoquest is a Canadian diamond exploration company focused on the discovery and development of economic diamond deposits on its 100%-owned North Kimberley Diamond Project located in Western Australia, approximately 65km east of the community of Kalumburu.

