Netcracker Technology announced today that it has won the 2018 Global Telecoms Award for "Managed Services Innovation of the Year." The awards, also referred to as the "Glotel Awards," recognize companies advancing and transforming today's telecoms industry and were presented by Telecoms.com at a gala dinner in London.

Netcracker was recognized for its advanced Managed Services for Digital Transformation solution, which focuses on accelerating digital initiatives from inception to end-to-end managed operations and business process outsourcing. The solution comprises the use of Agile and DevOps methodologies and tools as well as comprehensive analytics and artificial intelligence technologies to ensure seamless operations.

Netcracker was also acknowledged for its unique blueprint approach to managed services-enabled digital transformation, which opens up access to a complete library of out-of-the-box assets and functional capabilities.

"As the communications landscape transforms to meet digital customer expectations, the 2018 Glotel Awards identify the innovative leaders that are taking every possible step to deliver on those evolving demands," said Scott Bicheno, Editor at Telecoms.com. "For Netcracker's Managed Services to win in a highly competitive category indicates our panel of judges considered it to be the most significant contributor to managed services innovation of all our many entries this year."

"These awards demonstrate our managed services capabilities and our ability to help businesses transform in the digital economy," said Ari Banerjee, Vice President of Strategy at Netcracker. "We are excited to receive this award and we look forward to working with operators that need support in their critical digital transformation programs."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, is a forward-looking software company, offering mission-critical solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 20 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

