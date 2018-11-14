Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2018) - Knol Resources Corp. (TSXV: NOL.H) (the "Corporation") and Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc. announce that they have mutually agreed to terminate their previously announced Letter of Intent dated October 3, 2018.

Accordingly, it is anticipated that the common shares of Knol will resume trading at the open of the market on Friday, November 16, 2018.

