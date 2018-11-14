Regulatory News:

TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):

Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights exercisable at

Shareholders' meeting October 31, 2018 2,685,170,606 2,793,631,447

A total number of 2,843,230,480 voting rights were attached to the 2,685,170,606 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

49,599,033 voting rights attached to the 49,599,033 Total shares held by TOTAL S.A. that cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

