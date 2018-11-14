Board of Directors Announces a Reorganization After Cancelling its Alliance and Licensee Contract with Vox Mobile

GEMA International AG, a Gartner recognized global provider of managed mobility services, today announced a reorganization under which the Board of Directors has terminated Vox Mobile's licensee contract and its alliance membership, effective immediately.

In addition to the contract termination, the GEMA's Board has also informed Vox Mobile that all access, reference or use of any of GEMA International's intellectual property, which has been granted according to the terminated contracts, has been revoked. Effective immediately, Vox Mobile may not claim itself as a part of GEMA International nor represent GEMA in any way, nor make use of GEMA's logo.

The Board is currently conducting a search for new licensees in the USA and Canada and expects to finalize the selection process as well as the onboarding process of the new licensees shortly.

About GEMA International AG: GEMA International AG is a Swiss company with representation in over 60 countries that provides a global Managed Mobility Services for local and multinational companies. Its licensees are made up of a group of the world's leading enterprise mobility service organizations. GEMA offers global services through in-country experts with local language and local contacts to carriers and vendors, including services for the deployment, support, and management of the global mobile workforce. With its licensees, GEMA International has delivery capabilities in 90+ countries and 30+ languages. Please visit www.thegema.com to learn more.

