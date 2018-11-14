Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) MAGNIT PJSC: PJSC 'Magnit' notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 14-Nov-2018 / 17:53 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release | Krasnodar | November 14, 2018 PJSC "Magnit" notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them Krasnodar, Russia (November 14, 2018): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers announces the change of stake of ordinary shares in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit" owned by Tatyana Knyazeva, member of the Management Board of PJSC "Magnit". On November 14, 2018 the Company was notified on the following change of share of Tatyana Knyazeva in the charter capital. Date of Share in Ordinary Share in Ordinary change the charter shares stake the charter shares stake capital before capital after change before change after change change November 12, 0% 0% 0,000098% 0,000098% 2018 Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ?) Name Knyazeva Tatyana Vladimirovna 2 Reason for the notification ?) Position/status member of the Management Board of PJSC "Magnit" b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer ?) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" b) LEI 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ?) Description of the Share financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b) Nature of the Acquisition of securities transaction c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (RUB.) Volume 3737 39 3737,5 41 3737,5 10 3737,5 10 d) Aggregated information Price (RUB.) Aggregated volume 3 737,31 100 - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction 2018-11-08 f) Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange (MISX) For further information, please contact: Petr Molchanov Alisa Kvadzba Media Inquiries Chief Investment Officer IR manager Media Relations Department Email: molchanov_ps@magnit.ru Email: magnitIR@magnit.ru Email: press@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 45000 Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17601 Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2018, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 17,442 stores (12,813 convenience, 457 supermarkets and 4,172 drogerie stores) in 2,866 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2018, Magnit had revenues of RUB 595 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 44 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 6537 EQS News ID: 745959 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2018 09:53 ET (14:53 GMT)