As of November 15, 2018, the following instrument listed on STO FN Sustainable Bonds will change market segment to STO FN Sustainable Retail Bonds. The ISIN code will remain unchanged. ISIN New Short Name New Trading Code New Segment ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE0011721380 SOLT 4 SOLT_4 STO FN Sustainable Retail Bonds ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Tobias Ställborn or Emelie Thordewall telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB