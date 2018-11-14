Session Will Explore How Machine Learning is Revolutionizing Predictive Maintenance in Manufacturing

Software AG (Frankfurt TecDAX: SOW) today announced that its Chief Technology Officer, North America, Mighael Botha will present at the upcoming IDTechEx Show!, being held from November 14-15 in Santa Clara, Calif. In his session titled, "AI Application in Manufacturing: Hear How Machine Learning is Revolutionizing Predictive Maintenance in Manufacturing," Mighael will explore how large industrial manufacturers are leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) to revolutionize their predictive maintenance efforts, and monetizing these new capabilities to generate new revenue streams.

Manufacturers look to Software AG's Cumulocity IoT to help them to enable and transform their business by embracing the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). In October, the company received the highest possible score in the connect functions criterion in the Forrester Wave: Industrial IoT Software Platforms, Q3 2018. Operating across the cloud, on-premises and at the edge, Cumulocity IoT provides enterprises and service providers with the freedom to design, build, deploy and evolve their IoT-distributed deployments seamlessly across any network.

Who: Mighael Botha, CTO, North America, Software AG, Cumulocity IoT What: "AI Application in Manufacturing: Hear How Machine Learning is Revolutionizing Predictive Maintenance in Manufacturing" When: 11:40 a.m. 12:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, November 15, 2018 Where: Santa Clara Convention Center Grand Ballroom A Santa Clara, Calif.

The IDTechEx Show! brings together more than 3,500 attendees to discuss the latest emerging technologies effecting global brands. With eight concurrent conferences and a single exhibition, the IDTechEx Show covers the most important topics impacting the supply chain from 3D printing, electric vehicles, energy storage and graphene, to the IoT, printed electronics, sensors and wearable technology and more.

About Software AG

Software AG (Frankfurt TecDAX: SOW) helps companies with their digital transformation. With Software AG's Digital Business Platform, companies can better interact with their customers and bring them on new 'digital' journeys, promote unique value propositions, and create new business opportunities. In the Internet of Things (IoT) market, Software AG enables enterprises to integrate, connect and manage IoT components as well as analyze data and predict future events based on Artificial Intelligence (AI). The Digital Business Platform is built on decades of uncompromising software development, IT experience and technological leadership. Software AG has more than 4,500 employees, is active in 70 countries and had revenues of 879 million in 2017.

To learn more, visit www.softwareag.com.

Software AG 11700 Plaza America Dr 700 Reston, VA 20190

Detailed press information about Software AG including a picture and multimedia database are available under: www.softwareag.com/press

Follow us on Twitter: Software AG Germany Software AG Global

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181114005155/en/

Contacts:

Software AG

Lisa Coulouris, 617-413-7062

Lisa.Coulouris@softwareag.com

or

fama PR

Gina Devine, 617-986-5038

sag@famapr.com