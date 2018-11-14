Debuts new brand platform as industry leaders gather to discuss key topics impacting today's manufacturers

Today, at its annual Automation Fair, Rockwell Automation unveiled its new brand promise: Expanding Human Possibility by combining the imaginations of people with the intelligence of machines. The brand promise supports the company's emphasis on bringing The Connected Enterprise to life and how, by linking people, machines and data across an entire business, manufacturers become more effective and productive.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181114005671/en/

Blake Moret, chairman and CEO, Rockwell Automation, shares his vision for bringing the Connected Enterprise to life and how manufacturers can expand human possibility by linking people, machines and data across their businesses, helping them to become more effective and productive. (Photo: Business Wire)

"The new Rockwell Automation brand emphasizes the central role that people play in advanced manufacturing and underscores our focus on ways we maximize performance, advance innovation and drive growth," says Blake Moret, chairman and CEO, Rockwell Automation. "Together with our partners at Automation Fair, we are demonstrating how to bring The Connected Enterprise to life, empowering our customers to build more efficient, nimble and productive businesses."

Thousands of global manufacturing leaders gather in Philadelphia to experience the latest technology and discuss industry trends impacting today's manufacturing climate such as cybersecurity, female leadership, the skills gap and STEM. Much of this compelling conversation will be shared over Facebook Live broadcasts featuring Rockwell Automation and other thought leaders.

Throughout the event, Rockwell Automation and members of its PartnerNetwork will showcase how new products and solutions support:

The Connected Enterprise: New analytics and digital solutions can help transform data into understandable information, empowering users to confidently make more informed decisions from the plant floor to the enterprise.

Data Analytics and Augmented Reality : Learn how Rockwell Automation is expanding its portfolio and tapping into its partnership with PTC to help customers increase productivity and plant efficiency, reduce operational risk and provide better system interoperability.

: Learn how Rockwell Automation is expanding its portfolio and tapping into its partnership with PTC to help customers increase productivity and plant efficiency, reduce operational risk and provide better system interoperability. Innovation: Customers will get an early look at how new technologies will change manufacturing and production, including artificial intelligence, augmented reality, wearables and other disruptive technologies.

To learn more about how Rockwell Automation is expanding human possibility, click here. For Automation Fair event images and information on product and related announcements from the event, please visit the Automation Fair online pressroom, or follow AutoFair18 on social channels.

About the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork Program

The Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork program offers global manufacturers access to a collaborative network of companies mutually focused on developing, implementing and supporting best-in-class solutions to achieve plant-wide optimization, improve machine performance and meet sustainability objectives.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and information, makes its customers more productive and the world more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Rockwell Automation employs approximately 23,000 people serving customers in more than 80 countries.

Automation Fair and PartnerNetwork are trademarks of Rockwell Automation Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181114005671/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Chaya Jacobs

Rockwell Automation

414.305.2784

cjacobs@ra.rockwell.com

Beatrice Zvosec

Padilla

612.455.1914

beatrice.zvosec@padillaco.com