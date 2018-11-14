The "Construction Market in Turkey 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Construction Market in Turkey is expected to register a CAGR of almost 5% by 2023.

The majority of Turkey's land rests on first and second-degree seismic belts as it sits at the confluence of the Arabian, African, and Eurasian plates. Improper city planning and poor infrastructure due to rapid urbanization have created a demand for earthquake-resilient homes in Turkey.

The Government of turkey have launched the Urban renewal Project which focuses on the development of earthquake-safe homes. As part of the project, the government plans to demolish 7 million houses which are prone to earthquake damage in several high earthquake risk cities such as Istanbul, Bursa, Izmir, and Burdur.

Financial aid and one-off payment will be provided by the Turkish government to the owners and inhabitants of the demolished buildings. The development of earthquake resilient buildings is in the planning stage and the increasing awareness and government support will provide ample growth opportunities to the construction companies in Turkey.

Thus, the increasing focus on earthquake-resilient buildings will be one of the key factors driving the construction market in Turkey.

Turkey is one of the high earthquake prone areas in the world. The Turkish government intends to demolish 7 million houses in its high earthquake risk areas and develop new earthquake resilient homes. This initiative is expected to boost the construction market in Turkey.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing demand for real estate properties in Turkey. The lowering of home loan interest rates by banks and relaxation of rules by the Turkish government is encouraging residential and foreign buyers to invest in residential apartments.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the rising cost of raw materials. Increasing inflation and falling Lira value are some of the factors contributing to the increase in raw material prices.

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Alarko Holding, and ENKA the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increasing demand for real estate properties in Turkey, will provide considerable growth opportunities to the construction companies in Turkey.

Alarko Holding

ENKA

Ronesans Holding

TAV Construction

Tekfen Holding

