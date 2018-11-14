(article 14, subparagraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of important shareholdings in listed companies)
ASIT biotech (Paris:ASIT) (BSE:ASIT) (ASIT BE0974289218), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and future commercialization of breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies, today announces that it has received a transparency notification dated 13 November, 2018, the result of which is following a capital increase completed on November 8th - that Rodolphe de Spoelberch have now 9,90% of the Company's voting rights, and has thus decreased its stake below the 10% threshold.
The statement dated 13 November 2018 notably includes the following information:
- Purpose of the notification
Passive crossing of a threshold
- Notification by
A person who notifies alone
- Person subject to the notification requirement
Rodolphe de Spoelberch Rue Joseph Stallaert 20, 1050 Bruxelles
- Date of the transaction
November 8th, 2018
- Threshold crossed (%)
Downward crossing of the 10% threshold
- Denominator
A total of 18,054,347 voting rights
- This notification is available on ASIT biotech's website, in the Documentation Regulated information section:
https://www.asitbiotech.com/investors/documentation
About ASIT biotech
ASIT biotech is a Belgian clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and future commercialization of a range of breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies. Thanks to its innovative ASIT+ technology platform, ASIT biotech is currently the only developer of allergy immunotherapy (AIT) product candidates consisting of a unique mixture of highly purified natural allergen fragments in an optimal size selection. This innovation results in a short treatment, expected to improve patient compliance and real-life effectiveness. ASIT biotech's product pipeline contains three novel ASIT+ product candidates targeting respiratory allergies with the highest prevalence (i.e. grass pollen: gp-ASIT+ and house dust mite: hdm-ASIT+), and food allergies (peanut allergy: pnt-ASIT+) that could significantly expand the current immunotherapy market. The Company believes that its innovative ASIT+ platform is flexible and would be applicable across a range of allergies.
ASIT biotech has a headcount of 26 staff members, at its headquarters in Brussels and a laboratory in Liège, Belgium.
Further information can be found at www.asitbiotech.com.
