(article 14, subparagraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of important shareholdings in listed companies)

Regulatory News:

ASIT biotech (Paris:ASIT) (BSE:ASIT) (ASIT BE0974289218), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and future commercialization of breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies, today announces that it has received a transparency notification dated 13 November, 2018, the result of which is following a capital increase completed on November 8th - that Rodolphe de Spoelberch have now 9,90% of the Company's voting rights, and has thus decreased its stake below the 10% threshold.

The statement dated 13 November 2018 notably includes the following information:

Purpose of the notification

Passive crossing of a threshold

Notification by

A person who notifies alone

Person subject to the notification requirement

Rodolphe de Spoelberch Rue Joseph Stallaert 20, 1050 Bruxelles

Date of the transaction

November 8th, 2018

Threshold crossed (%)

Downward crossing of the 10% threshold

Denominator

A total of 18,054,347 voting rights

This notification is available on ASIT biotech's website, in the Documentation Regulated information section: https://www.asitbiotech.com/investors/documentation

About ASIT biotech

ASIT biotech is a Belgian clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and future commercialization of a range of breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies. Thanks to its innovative ASIT+ technology platform, ASIT biotech is currently the only developer of allergy immunotherapy (AIT) product candidates consisting of a unique mixture of highly purified natural allergen fragments in an optimal size selection. This innovation results in a short treatment, expected to improve patient compliance and real-life effectiveness. ASIT biotech's product pipeline contains three novel ASIT+ product candidates targeting respiratory allergies with the highest prevalence (i.e. grass pollen: gp-ASIT+ and house dust mite: hdm-ASIT+), and food allergies (peanut allergy: pnt-ASIT+) that could significantly expand the current immunotherapy market. The Company believes that its innovative ASIT+ platform is flexible and would be applicable across a range of allergies.

ASIT biotech has a headcount of 26 staff members, at its headquarters in Brussels and a laboratory in Liège, Belgium.

Further information can be found at www.asitbiotech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181114005682/en/

Contacts:

Company

Thierry Legon, CEO

ASIT biotech

Tel.: +32 2 264 03 90

investors@asitbiotech.com

Media and Investor Relations France

NewCap

Dusan Oresansky Pierre Laurent

Tel.: +33 1 44 71 94 92

asitbiotech@newcap.eu

Media Relations Belgium

Laure-Eve Monfort

Tel.: +32 2 290 90 93

monfort@comfi.be