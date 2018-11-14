A decade of relationships, innovation and growth

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in the Nordic region. During this time, the company has achieved significant successes, which have seen the Nordics grow to become HCL's largest market in Europe. Today, HCL employs more than 1,600 people in the Nordics representing 31 nationalities, with 55 large-scale transformational clients including four out of the six Fortune Global 500 companies in the region. While several significant milestones have been successfully achieved, HCL looks forward to the future and is dedicated to helping its clients in the Nordics to drive innovation and growth. The celebration coincides with a series of initiatives to mark this occasion starting with the opening of a new office at HCL's Nordics headquarters in Central Stockholm.

"We are humbled by the success that we have achieved together with our clients, colleagues and partners in the Nordics," said Pankaj Tagra, EVP Nordic and DACH Head, HCL Technologies. "HCL's strength in the region is the result of a focus on client relationships, employees and strategic investments in digital-at-scale solutions, talent, careers, businesses and the economy. Built on the back of long-term strategic engagements, the Nordic region has transformed into a major growth engine."

Since 2008, HCL has made significant contributions in empowering businesses in the Nordics to embark on their digital transformation journey, enabling them to become more competitive and to improve operational efficiencies. Through strategic engagements with clients and partners, HCL helps enterprises to re-imagine and transform their business for the digital age through design thinking, cybersecurity, cloud native services and the adoption of new technologies such as blockchain and artificial intelligence.

Some of HCL's key milestones in the Nordics include:

Successful large-scale business transformation engagements with the 3 largest companies in the region, as well as successful brands including Nokia, Vestas, Electrolux, DNB, Statkraft and Husqvarna.

HCL's largest deal and partnership, and one of the largest in the industry with Volvo.

Investment in 12 Delivery Centers in the region, which are spearheading new-age research and technology innovation.

High profile industry, partner and client recognitions, including; the Key to the Heart of Gothenburg Award in 2017, for being one of the most important international businesses established in Gothenburg, the IBM Sweden Partner of the Year Award 2017 for the successful shared services and mainframe services partnership, and the SAP Nordic Quality Awards 2018 Gold Winner in the business transformation category, for its support of Vestas' SAP initiatives.

Co-hosting and sponsoring Yoga events in Oslo, Stockholm and Gothenburg in celebration of International Yoga Day, in association with the Embassy of India.

Mikael Damberg, Minister for Enterprise and Innovation said, "I am happy to see global tech companies investing and growing in Stockholm and I hope HCL will continue their successful journey in the Nordics. Sweden is ranked as one of the most innovative countries in the world and to stay ahead we need to attract more international companies and talents."

"We are very happy about HCL opening a new office in Stockholm," said Anna Gissler, CEO of Stockholm Business Region. "HCL has contributed to the local community in many ways, including creating jobs, establishing delivery centers, and becoming a part of the community."

Jan Horsager, Research Director, IDC Nordic, added, "I would like to congratulate HCL for establishing a strong presence in the Nordics during the last 10 years. Growth has been significant in the Nordics due to its localization strategy, investment in employees, client focus, and business model. I wish HCL all the best in using their flexible business strategy and infrastructure to get even closer in helping Nordic clients transform digitally."

HCL's fast-paced momentum in the Nordics strengthens its presence in Europe, where it employs more than 10,000 people and serves over 200 European clients.

