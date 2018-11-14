sprite-preloader
WKN: 1874 ISIN: GB0030329360 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
14.11.2018 | 17:46
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, November 14

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
MARCOS HART
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
PDMRGROUP TRANSFORMATION & RISK DIRECTOR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameWINCANTON PLC
b)LEI213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN WINCANTON PLC



ISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transactionEXERCISE OF OPTIONS OVER 26,615 ORDINARY SHARES AT NIL COST OF OPTION. THE OPTIONS HAVE BEEN EXERCISED BY NET SETTLEMENT, USING THE CLOSING PRICE ON 12 NOVEMBER 2018 OF £2.30.
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL14,105
d)Aggregated information

TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES TRANSFERRED: 14,105

TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF THE SHARES TRANSFERRED: £NIL
e)Date of the transaction 12 NOVEMBER 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market

