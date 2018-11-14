WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name MARCOS HART

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status PDMR GROUP TRANSFORMATION & RISK DIRECTOR

b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name WINCANTON PLC

b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN WINCANTON PLC







ISIN: GB0030329360

b) Nature of the transaction EXERCISE OF OPTIONS OVER 26,615 ORDINARY SHARES AT NIL COST OF OPTION. THE OPTIONS HAVE BEEN EXERCISED BY NET SETTLEMENT, USING THE CLOSING PRICE ON 12 NOVEMBER 2018 OF £2.30.

Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 14,105

d) Aggregated information



TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES TRANSFERRED: 14,105



TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF THE SHARES TRANSFERRED: £NIL

e) Date of the transaction 12 NOVEMBER 2018