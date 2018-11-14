Fondation IPSEN invites you to attend to a play about caring for people with early onset Alzheimer's or cerebral dementia

A free event open to everyone

November 21st, 4 pm

The Fondation IPSEN is delighted to invite you to a theatre performance about familial upheavals when a family member is affected by Alzheimer's disease or cerebral dementia (November 21st at 4pm). This play has been written by playwright Brian Daniels and directed by Jeni Draper, has had more than 200 performances and explores with insight and humour the impact of early onset dementia on family life.

Free entrance, but registration is mandatory (limited seats):

NOVEMBER 21st, 4 pm

"Le Petit Théâtre de la Fondation IPSEN"

65 quai George Gorse

92150 Boulogne-Billancourt

(Metro Line 9, Pont-de-Sèvres)

About the Project

Our "Science for People" program is composed of accessible meetings and webinars to improve access to science.

Brian Daniels' play "Don't leave me now" is about caregivers of people with Alzheimer's Disease or cerebral dementia.

Learn more: visit our website.

About the Play

"Don't Leave Me Now" written by playwright Brian Daniels and inspired by real stories, explores with insight and humour the impact of early onset dementia on family life. Where does love end and duty begin? or does it?

"The play is subtly powerful, sympathetic and sharp, sad and funny… where dementia is the villain, words are priceless" Howard Jacobson, Booker Prize winning author (New Statesman 2016)

"Don't Leave Me Now" is endorsed by all major Dementia Charities including Dementia UK, The Alzheimer's Society, Dementia Pathfinders, Cruse Bereavement Care, Hospice UK (formerly the National Council for Palliative Care).

The play has been widely performed throughout the UK and Northern Ireland in theatres, hospitals, hospices, community centres, libraries, care homes, churches, mosques, synagogues, universities and schools. The play has been seen in the U.K. Parliament.

Don't Leave Me Now is a valuable educational tool and resource for in-house staff awareness training.

About the Fondation IPSEN Science for People

Established in 1983 under the aegis of the Fondation de France, Fondation IPSEN seeks to holistically promote research in various therapeutic fields to improve human well-being and health. In this respect, the Foundation aims to facilitate the process of interdisciplinary groups of scientists and clinical practitioners from different countries, to promote the interactions needed between specialists in different fields of research, and to spread knowledge to people.

www.fondation-ipsen.org

