This long-term contract consolidates the partnership with the HYSTER-YALE GROUP

Market launch in Europe

BALYO (Paris:BALYO) (FR0013258399, Ticker: BALYO, eligible for the PEA-PME plan), a technological leader in the design and development of innovative robotic solutions for material handling trucks, announces it has signed a 10-year partnership agreement with the US lift truck manufacturer, HYSTER-YALE GROUP, ending the contract signed in October 2015.

Fabien Bardinet, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Following three years of productive collaboration, we are very pleased that our partnership with the American group HYSTER-YALE GROUP will continue over the long term, demonstrating the added value of our solutions. Through this global strategic partnership, our two companies will pursue their common objective of manufacturing, marketing and selling material handling robots based on the HYSTER-YALE GROUP's standard trucks in North and South America, as well as Europe."

Major assets to accelerate the deployment of BALYO's innovative robotic solutions

Today, logistics flows are a major issue for industrial groups, and the demand for material handling robots is steadily increasing as they provide flexibility, reduce costs and improve safety. BALYO and HYSTER-YALE GROUP have worked closely together over the past three years to develop innovative robotic solutions for the material handling market. Having chosen BALYO's technological expertise, the HYSTER-YALE GROUP meets this need with its range of robots that can be deployed immediately a new growth driver for its core business.

This key partnership agreement allows BALYO to continue to benefit from the industrial expertise of the US group, the world's fifth-largest manufacturer of material handling trucks, as well as its range of standard products, and from access to its international sales and maintenance networks.

This renewal also allows BALYO to ramp up the deployment of its solutions in Europe by launching training of HYSTER-YALE EMEA's teams on the sale and maintenance of robots equipped with the Driven by BALYO technology.

These are major advantages, and position BALYO as a key operator capable of offering a comprehensive solution to its customers on a worldwide scale to automate most of their pallet movements and thereby achieve productivity gains that are unparalleled today in the material handing market.

ABOUT BALYO

BALYO transforms standard forklift trucks into standalone intelligent robots thanks to its breakthrough proprietary Driven by Balyo technology. The geoguidance navigation system developed by BALYO allows vehicles equipped with the system to locate their position and navigate autonomously inside buildings. Within the automated handling vehicle market, BALYO has entered into two strategic agreements with Kion Group AG (Linde Material Handling's parent company) and Hyster-Yale Group, two major operators in the material handling sector. BALYO is present in three major geographic regions (Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific). Its sales revenue reached €16.4 million in 2017. For more information, please visit our website at www.balyo.com.

