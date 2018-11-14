QA Systems Opens First North American Office in Boston

LONDON, November 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

QA Systems, the leading European provider of software quality solutions to safety critical markets, is pleased to announce further international expansion with the company's first US office, in Boston, MA. The founding of QA Systems North America Inc. is part of a continuing global growth strategy.

Andreas Sczepansky, President of QA Systems North America Inc. commented, "The expansion to North America follows growing demand for our products which will be integral to growing our tool distribution network and supporting our customers on a global scale." He adds, "I'm pleased to welcome Frank Waldman and Neil Langmead who will be heading up our North American sales and technical operations respectively. They bring substantial experience in embedded software testing and its application within DevOps pipelines, which will be invaluable to our rapidly growing North American customer base."

Frank Waldman, Sales Manager for QA Systems North America Inc. graduated from MIT and has co-founded several software companies including Spritz Technology Inc., Lattix Inc. and CognitionPoint Inc. From this, he acquired significant experience working with different software architectures and expertise on delivery of software systems in demanding regulatory environments. Frank added, "We have an amazing opportunity here to build on QA Systems' success in Europe. QA Systems testing solutions will enable North American organisations to accelerate their standards compliance. I am looking forward to helping customers to harness the power of automation to optimise the quality and reliability of their embedded systems."

Neil Langmead will be contracted to QA Systems as Technical Director. He has over 20 years' experience as an international speaker and consultant in embedded and safety critical systems development. Neil joins QA Systems from the Siemens Code Clinic, which he co-founded in 2015, where he established a Functional Safety Testing Center (for DO-178B/C, ISO 26262, IEC 61508 and IEC 62304), and the first Chinese Open Source Clearing Center.

Free software trials of QA Systems testing solutions are now available to companies in North American markets. To request a free trial please visit the QA Systems website or contact sales.us@qa-systems.com.

About Cantata

Cantata is a unit and integration software testing tool, enabling developers to verify standard compliant or business critical C/C++ code on embedded target and host native platforms. Cantata is integrated with an extensive set of embedded development toolchains, from cross-compilers to requirements management and continuous integration tools. The Eclipse GUI, tight tool integrations, highly automated C/C++ test cases generation, all make Cantata easy to use.

Find out more about Cantata for automated unit and integration testing

About QA Systems

QA Systems tools automate unit testing, code coverage, integration testing and static analysis to optimise safety and business critical embedded software and accelerate standards compliance. Quality is the driving force behind QA Systems. With over 20 years of experience, our tools and services enable organizations worldwide to develop tested high-quality software which meets the stringent demands of industry safety standards. All tools are independently certified by SGS TüV for use at the highest integrity level of safety related software development for all major safety standards. Founded in 1996 by CEO and racing driver, Andreas Sczepansky, QA Systems operates on a global scale with over 350 blue-chip customers, across all safety related and business critical industries.