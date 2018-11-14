Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

RhythmOne PLC (RTHM) RhythmOne PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return 14-Nov-2018 / 17:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN (Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.) Date: 14 November 2018 Name of applicant: RhythmOne plc Name of scheme: RhythmOne plc 2017 International Equity Incentive Plan Period of return: From: 13 March To: 12 2018 Septembe r 2018 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 0 Plus: The amount by which the block 2,514,422 scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities 526,043 issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not 1,988,379 yet issued/allotted at end of period: Name of applicant: RhythmOne plc Name of scheme: RhythmOne plc Equity Incentive Rollover Plan (formerly the YuMe, Inc. 2013 Equity Incentive Plan) Period of From: 13 March To: 13 return: 2018 September 2018 Balance of unallotted 0 securities under scheme(s) from previous return: Plus: The amount by which the 885,578 block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities N/A issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Equals: Balance under 885,578 scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: Name of applicant: RhythmOne plc Name of scheme: Blinkx 2007 US Plan Period of return: From: 13 To: 13 March Septembe 2018 r 2018 Balance of unallotted securities 4,469,357 under scheme(s) from previous return: Plus: The amount by which the block N/A scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 14,000 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not 4,455,357 yet issued/allotted: Name of applicant: RhythmOne plc Name of scheme: Blinkx 2007 EMI Plan Period of return: From: 13 To: 13 March Septembe 2018 r 2018 Balance of unallotted securities 160,839 under scheme(s) from previous return: Plus: The amount by which the block N/A scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities N/A issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not 160,839 yet issued/allotted: Name of contact: Link Company Matters Limited Telephone number of contact: +36 1328 6854 ISIN: GB00BYW0RC64 Category Code: BLR TIDM: RTHM LEI Code: 213800MZEQLXEIOJ9N61 Sequence No.: 6542 EQS News ID: 745779 End of Announcement EQS News Service

