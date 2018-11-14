Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

RhythmOne PLC (RTHM) RhythmOne PLC: Total Voting Rights 14-Nov-2018 / 17:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 14 November 2018 RhythmOne plc ("RhythmOne" or the "Company") Total Voting Rights As at 31 October 2018 the total issued share capital of the Company comprised 78,636,522 ordinary shares in issue of 10 pence per share, each with one voting right. There were no Treasury shares in the Company. The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, RhythmOne. Enquiries Numis Securities Limited +44 (0)20 7260 1000 (NOMAD and Broker for RhythmOne plc) Nick Westlake (NOMAD) Michael Wharton Toby Adcock RhythmOne plc IR@rhythmone.com Mark Bonney ISIN: GB00BYW0RC64 Category Code: TVR TIDM: RTHM LEI Code: 213800MZEQLXEIOJ9N61 Sequence No.: 6529 EQS News ID: 745775 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 14, 2018 12:02 ET (17:02 GMT)