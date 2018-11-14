Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Urban Exposure plc (UEX) Urban Exposure plc: Transaction in Own Shares 14-Nov-2018 / 18:06 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 14 November 2018 Urban Exposure plc (the "Company") Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each (the "Shares"): Date of purchase: 14 November 2018 Number of Shares purchased: 6,505,870 Highest price paid per Share: 80 pence Lowest price paid per Share: 80 pence Average price paid per Share: 80 pence The Shares repurchased will be held in treasury. As a result of the above transaction, the Company holds 6,505,870 Shares in treasury. Following the above purchase, the total number of Shares in issue is 158,494,130 (excluding Shares held in treasury). This number represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Contacts Urban Exposure plc Tel: +44 (0) 845 643 2173 Randeesh Sandhu, CEO Liberum Capital Limited (Nominated Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000 Adviser and Sole Broker) Neil Patel Gillian Martin Jonathan Wilkes-Green Louis Davies MHP Communications (Financial Public Tel: +44 (0) 20 3128 8100 Relations) Barnaby Fry Charlie Barker Sophia Samaras ISIN: GB00BFNSQ303 Category Code: POS TIDM: UEX LEI Code: 213800Q7WLHGIHUFBT43 Sequence No.: 6545 EQS News ID: 746127 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2018 13:08 ET (18:08 GMT)