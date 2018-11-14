Active Biotech AB - Interim report January - September 2018

Active Biotech has, from the bank that finances the company's property in Lund, requested that the sales deadline (by 31 December 2018) included in the loan agreement to be removed, giving Active Biotech the possibility to implement the property sales in a manner appropriate to the company and its shareholders without time pressure. Active Biotech's objective is to divest the property as soon as appropriate. If the desired feedback is not received from the bank, the Board assesses that the stipulated closing date for the sale of the property will not be met. Active Biotech will not, without a sale coming into effect, have the required funds to repay the outstanding loan to the bank. In view of the fact that Active Biotech have had and still have the ability to continuously perform its amortization and interest payment obligations to the bank and that the bank is deemed to have full coverage for its loan receivable in the real estate collateral held by the bank (valuation obtained by the bank from an independent property valuer, showing a surplus in relation to the outstanding loan debt in the order of 75 MSEK), the Board assesses that it is unlikely that the bank will contribute to create a financial crisis situation for the company