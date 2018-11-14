Join the Maple Alliance to Level Up and Unlock Exclusive Rewards

MapleStory, the iconic global MMORPG from Nexon America, is bringing the first phase of its long-awaited battle with the sinister villain, the Black Mage. Between November 14 through November 28, players can take part in the "Gathering of Heroes" event to join the Maple Alliance and prepare their armies to soon combat the Black Mage.

The Black Mage has long been the main antagonist behind MapleStory. His story originated with the role of bringing balance to Maple World, but turned dark as he realized the only way to save Maple World was to destroy it. Now that his seal has been broken, players will need to work together to defeat the legendary boss.

The Gathering of Heroes event adds the Maple Alliance outpost, where players can hone their skills and prepare to level up in preparation of for their battle against the Black Mage, as well as adds various leveling updates. The main goal of the Alliance is to gather "Determination" and power up the holy light in the outpost to be able to fight the Black Mage. Rewards include Gathering of Heroes exclusive Pet Box, Item Box, Beauty Box, and Money Box.

Starting today, players can reach level 200 by participating in the Tera Burning Project event to prepare to meet the level requirements for battle against the Black Mage. During this event, players will be able to create and assign their new character as their Tera Burning character, which will receive a Snail pet and have the ability to gain two extra levels each time it levels up until reaching level 200.

Additionally, characters level 61 and higher can move to the Maple Alliance outpost by accepting the Destiny Awaits quest and start the Journey of Destiny to unlock new areas and new enemies to defeat. In addition, players who deal the most damage when defeating Elite Monsters will receive Alliance Support for 30 seconds, which can include troop support, bombardment support, or airship support.

Lastly, the first area in Tenebris to unlock is Moonbridge. Players level 200 and above will have to navigate areas filled with hordes of monsters while shrouded in dark fog to ultimately defeat a powerful monster guarding the path forward.

First released in North America in May 2005, MapleStory became one of the largest and most active free-to-play, side-scrolling MMORPGs in the world. With over 13 million registered players from its Global services alone (there are total seven MapleStory services around the world), the game continues to grow and evolve alongside its passionate community since launching over 13 years ago. There have been over 274 million characters created to date, which would make MapleStory the 4th highest populated country in the world.

Nexon America, a subsidiary of NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") (3659.TO), is a global leader in online games, with more than 100 live games operated across more than 190 countries. Nexon pioneered micro-transactions and the free-to-play business model, and is widely credited with unmatched global expertise in sophisticated live game operations, nurturing player communities, and for sustaining titles for years, even decades. Founded in Korea in 1994, the company is now headquartered in Japan and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

