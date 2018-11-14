As hospitals around the world look for strategies to combat healthcare associated infections and antibiotic resistance, Sanimed International and Xenex Disinfection Systems have brought Xenex's world class room disinfection technology to Romania.

Healthcare associated infections (HAI) caused by pathogens like Clostridium difficile (C.diff), pseudomona aeruginosa, Klebsiella pneumoniae and Escherichia coli (E.coli) are a global problem and Xenex LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robots are a proven solution to destroy the deadly microorganisms that can lurk on high touch surfaces in hospitals before they harm patients and healthcare workers. Used in conjunction with a hospital's existing infection prevention strategies, Xenex's germ fighting robots take cleaning and decontamination to the next level by using pulsed xenon, an environmentally-friendly inert gas, to create full spectrum, intense ultraviolet (UV) light that quickly destroys infectious germs. The robot easily destroys C.diff spores and other pathogens in less than five minutes, and numerous hospitals have published peer-reviewed outcome studies showing significant reductions in multi-drug resistant organism (MDRO) infection rates when those hospitals used Xenex robots to disinfect rooms.

According to the Romanian Ministry of Health, more than 57,000 hospital acquired infections (also known as nosocomial infections) were reported in Romania between 2010 and 2015. Recognizing that pulsed xenon UV disinfection technology is helping hospitals in other countries reduce their infection rates, the Bucharest Hospital Administration began evaluating robot-based room disinfection. The idea was advanced by a Bucharest improvement campaign spurred by local citizens entitled "Propose for Bucharest." Sanimed, which is a highly regarded and successful biotechnology company serving thousands of hospitals, laboratories and public health authorities in Romania, collaborated with Xenex to bring Xenex's Germ-Zapping Robot technology to Bucharest. Sanimed is working closely with Victor Babes Hospital's cleaning team members to train them how to use the robot and track its utilization.

"Sanimed shares the same passion as Xenex in its desire to reduce the suffering caused by HAIs," said Florin Handra, Business Development Manager for Sanimed. "After reviewing the infection reduction results from other hospitals around the world using LightStrike robots for room disinfection, we knew it was the technology that the people of Bucharest deserved."

The Victor Babes Clinical Hospital for Infectious and Tropical Diseases in Bucharest was chosen as the facility to evaluate the LightStrike robot because it treats immunocompromised patients as well as patients suffering from the most serious and contagious diseases, such as C.diff. The robot is currently being used daily by the hospital cleaning team to disinfect rooms in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Sanimed plans to introduce LightStrike robots to other healthcare facilities in Romania as well.

"We are very excited about the opportunity to work alongside Sanimed to enhance patient safety in Bucharest by destroying the superbugs that can pose a risk to patients and hospital workers," said Irene Hahn, vice president of sales and account management at Xenex. "The Sanimed team is highly experienced and committed to helping hospitals, and shares our vision for putting an end to the suffering caused by hospital acquired infections."

About Sanimed

Sanimed is a company that provides latest technology, services and innovative products of advanced biotechnology. It is a regional market leader that offers to hospitals, service providers and the governments the opportunity to introduce innovation. With more than 15 years of experience, Sanimed solutions provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. Over 1,800 Sanimed customers include hospitals, research institutes, public health and veterinary authorities. The operating market for its products is currently Eastern European Countries. Information about Sanimed is available at www.sanimed.ro.

About Xenex

Xenex LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robots are used for the advanced disinfection of healthcare facilities. Due to its speed and ease of use, the Xenex system has proven to integrate smoothly into healthcare cleaning operations. Xenex's mission is to save lives and reduce suffering by destroying the deadly pathogens and superbugs that cause hospital acquired infections (HAIs). The company is backed by well-known investors that include EW Healthcare Partners, Piper Jaffray Merchant Services, Malin Corporation, Battery Ventures, Tectonic Ventures, Targeted Technology Fund II and RK Ventures. For more information, visit xenex.com.

