Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC), a worldwide supplier of specialty and high-performance Carbon Black, announced that on November 5, 2018, Mr. Corning F. Painter, Chief Executive Officer of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (the "Company"), purchased a total of 36,950 common shares of the Company. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.30 per share. Mr. Painter took this opportunity to buy the Company's stock upon the opening of the first window period following his appointment as CEO and director of the Company and in compliance with the Company's policies.

Except as required by law, the Company generally does not commit to announce further acquisitions or dispositions of its common shares by its officers or directors.

Orion is a worldwide supplier of Carbon Black. We produce a broad range of Carbon Blacks that include high-performance Specialty Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks, Lamp Blacks, Thermal Blacks and other Carbon Blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants, tires, and mechanical rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion runs 13 global production sites and four Applied Technology Centers. The group has approximately 1,409 employees worldwide. For more information please visit our website www.orioncarbons.com.

