Neocis, Inc.: Neocis Inc. Reaches First Commercial Milestone for Yomi(R) - The World's First Robot-Assisted Dental Surgical System

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2018 / Neocis, Inc., the leader and innovator in dental implant surgery utilizing advanced robotics, announced today that it reached its first U.S. commercialization milestone with the sale of its 20th Yomi® surgical system.

"Following FDA clearance, we launched the 'Pioneer Program' in the U.S. to attract early adopters. I'm extremely pleased with the commercial adoption this program received, enabling us to execute our 20-system sales goal prior to our expected timeline," said Alon Mozes, PhD, Chief Executive Officer.

Yomi systems purchased under this program were placed with a wide range of customers, including oral surgeons, periodontists, and general dental practices.

"Incorporating Yomi has forever changed the way I place implants. It's a new level of precision and the next evolution in implant dentistry. Minimally invasive, robot-assisted surgery will soon be the new standard of care in implantology," said Eddie Kotary, DMD.

There are more than four million dental implants performed each year in the U.S. Yet conventional surgery and drill guides fail to address many procedural challenges, such as invasive incisions and nerve damage from misplaced implants. In addition, dental implant surgeries are shifting from specialists to general dentists. Neocis' Yomi surgical system provides the critical planning and guidance features that provide dental surgeons with the ability to gain real-time visual feedback and physical haptic guidance, which enables a minimally invasive flapless approach.

About Neocis, Inc.

Neocis® is a private company located in Miami, Florida that is transforming dental implant surgery with advanced robotics, with a vision of advancing healthcare through the latest technology. The company's FDA cleared Neocis Guidance System, or Yomi®, is indicated for use to provide assistance in both the planning (pre-operative) and the surgical (intra-operative) phases of dental implantation surgery. The system provides software to preoperatively plan dental implantation procedures and provides navigational guidance of the surgical instruments. Yomi® provides surgical guidance through the use of haptic robotic technology, software, and multisensory feedback to help achieve the right position, angulation, and depth to place the implant exactly according to plan. Yomi® enables a minimally invasive flapless approach, which has been proven to lead to faster surgery, faster recovery, and less pain for the patient. Learn more at www.neocis.com.

