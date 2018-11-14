sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,98 Euro		-0,04
-1,98 %
WKN: A0Q0AG ISIN: CA8520661098 Ticker-Symbol: A78 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPROTT INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SPROTT INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,87
1,92
14.11.
1,88
1,91
14.11.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EMX ROYALTY CORPORATION
EMX ROYALTY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EMX ROYALTY CORPORATION1,14+0,88 %
SPROTT INC1,98-1,98 %