GLM deploys the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to accelerate delivery of electric vehicle development solutions

GLM can leverage its knowledge and know-how for third parties, create value and open new possibilities for market innovations

3DEXPERIENCE platform enables transportation and mobility company to make strategic move toward sustainable growth

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) announced that GLM Co. Ltd., an emerging Japanese developer of environmentally friendly automobiles and related services, has deployed the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to expand its electric vehicle development business.

(Photo: Copyright GLM)

As the first company in Japan to mass-produce an electric sports car, GLM will be able to meet the high demand for its expertise and its own technical platform of electric vehicle development solutions including chassis, power systems, and vehicle control units, which automotive manufacturers and new entrants from other industries are using to deliver market innovations.

"GLM aims to solve the problems of companies that enter the electric vehicle business. For us, abundant creativity and fast execution are critical, not only for developing our original electric vehicle model but also for providing our customers with electric vehicle development solutions," said Tomohisa Tanaka, Chief Operation Officer, GLM. "Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform is widely used by companies in various industries. With it, we expect to reinforce our current partnerships and to expand the range of prospective ones to sectors such as high-tech and materials development. We believe that adopting the 3DEXPERIENCE platform will enable us to accomplish our product development with the full creativity that we always strive for."

GLM will rely on the "Electro Mobility Accelerator" industry solution experience based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. GLM can integrate design and development processes, improve efficiency, leverage its knowledge and know-how to expand its range of products and services, and accelerate their delivery to OEMs, suppliers, and other companies involved in electric vehicle development. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform's cloud-based digital environment enables collaboration on multiple projects with its partners in Japan. It will also facilitate collaboration with future partners when GLM expands to new markets.

"Electric, self-driving, connected vehicles, the sharing economy the transportation and mobility business environment is undergoing changes that occur once in a century," said Olivier Sappin, Vice President, Transportation Mobility Industry, Dassault Systèmes. "Electric vehicle innovators need to make a strategic move toward sustainable growth. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform and the capabilities delivered by its cloud-based applications can pave the way for GLM to quickly innovate, expand its business, and create value. After all, Japan has a tremendous legacy in efficient approaches to automotive development. GLM can become part of this legacy."

