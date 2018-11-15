Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group narrows 2018 fiscal guidance DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Prognoseänderung/Gewinnwarnung Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group narrows 2018 fiscal guidance 15.11.2018 / 07:30 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group narrows 2018 fiscal guidance - 2018 Group revenue guidance revised to a range of EUR 260-265 million from EUR 260-280 million - Previously published 2018 EBIT profitability guidance maintained in the range of 13%-16% Helsinki, 15 November 2018 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Ferratum" or the "Group") announces that in view of the Group's financial performance and operational progress over the past three quarters, published separately today, the Board expects that the Group will achieve the lower end of previously published revenue guidance for fiscal year 2018. Accordingly, the Board now estimates revenues for the fiscal year 2018 will range between EUR 260 million and EUR 265 million (previously EUR 260 million to EUR 280 million), while the estimate for operating profit margin (EBIT margin) is reconfirmed within the range of 13% and 16%. Ferratum Oyj bases this guidance on certain assumptions, including: - Consumer credit volumes continue to grow, based on new customers, continued diversification of consumer lending products and growth - Moderate expectations on the 2018 contribution of new revenue streams from partnerships, mobile bank innovations - Ferratum Business (SME) continues to grow, as market share in the 8 existing markets is small and expected to increase - No material negative changes in the consumer and business credit markets - Stable capital market conditions - No unexpected significant new regulatory challenges or changes Disclaimer All of the estimates presented herein are based on the Group's current opinion. The information presented above may include forward-looking statements. These statements are not a guarantee of the development of the Group's result of operations and financial position in the future, and the Group's actual result of operations and financial position could differ significantly from any information expressly or indirectly presented in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Investors are advised to take a qualified view of the aforementioned statements. END OF AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT Contacts: Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Head Ferratum Group Emmi Kyykkä of Finance and Risk T: + 49 30 921005844 Deputy Head of Investor E: [1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com 1. Relations T: +41 79 940 mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.com 6315 E: [1]emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com 1. mailto:emmi.kyykka@ferra tum.com UK / European media enquiries: Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman Company Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs T: +44 20 3047 2543 | +44 20 3047 2537 E: [1]asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E: [2]bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 1. mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com 2. mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 15.11.2018 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj Ratamestarinkatu 11 A 00520 Helsinki Finnland Telefon: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44 Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49 E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com ISIN: FI4000106299 WKN: A1W9NS Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service 746227 15.11.2018 CET/CEST ISIN FI4000106299 AXC0061 2018-11-15/07:30