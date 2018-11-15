Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-11-15 / 07:00 *Press release* *HAMBORNER REIT AG acquires DIY store in Berlin* Duisburg, 15 November 2018 - HAMBORNER REIT AG signed the purchase agreement for a large retail property in Berlin. The property being acquired is a DIY store located around eight kilometres east of the centre of Berlin in the district of Lichtenberg. The location is characterised not just by its central location, but also its optimal traffic infrastructure and high population density. The property is located on Landsberger Allee, one of the busiest roads in Berlin, directly between Möbel Höffner and IKEA. The tenant of the roughly 16,500 m² property is a Globus DIY store, which has a long-term lease running until 2030. The purchase price of the property is EUR32.1 million. With annual rental income of EUR1.7 million, the gross initial yield is 5.3%. The property was sold by a company of the Krieger Group, KGG GmbH & Co. KG. SQM Property Consulting was the buyer's consultant for the transaction. Payment of the purchase price and transfer of ownership of the property are provisionally scheduled for late 2018 and early 2019. *About HAMBORNER REIT AG* HAMBORNER REIT AG is a stock exchange-listed public limited company that exclusively operates in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yielding commercial properties. The company has sustainable rental incomes, with a nationally-dispersed substantial property portfolio as its foundation. Attractive retail trade spaces in key town centre sites of German cities and intermediate centres form the focal point of the portfolio. In addition, the property portfolio includes highly-frequented specialist stores and profitable office buildings, as well as spaces for medical practices. HAMBORNER REIT AG stands out due to its many years of experience in the property and capital market, its lean and transparent corporate structure as well as its special proximity to the tenants. Since February 18, 2010 HAMBORNER has been a registered Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and benefits at company level from exemption from corporation and trade tax. *Investor Relations & Public Relations* Christoph Heitmann Tel.: +49 (0)203 54405-32 Fax: +49 (0)203 54405-49 E-Mail: c.heitmann@hamborner.de Web: www.hamborner.de [1] End of Media Release Issuer: HAMBORNER REIT AG Key word(s): Real estate 2018-11-15 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: HAMBORNER REIT AG Goethestraße 45 47166 Duisburg Germany Phone: 0203/54405-0 Fax: 0203/54405-49 E-mail: info@hamborner.de Internet: www.hamborner.de ISIN: DE0006013006 WKN: 601300 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, SIX End of News DGAP Media 745811 2018-11-15 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3efe125e6315c71cd183c918f2e9d904&application_id=745811&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

