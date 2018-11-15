Cantargia Publishes Interim Report for Third Quarter of 2018

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Cantargia AB's interim report for the third quarter of 2018 is now available on the company's web page www.cantargia.com/en/investors/financial-reports.

Significant events in the third quarter

Clinical

In August, Cantargia presented an update on its CANFOUR clinical trial and phase IIa preparations.

Patents

In July, Cantargia received preliminary approval from EPO for its application for expanded patent protection in respect of the treatment of solid tumours.

In July, Cantargia's patent application for its CAN04 (nidanilimab) antibody was approved in China .

. In September, Cantargia's patent application for its CAN04 (nidanilimab) antibody was approved in Japan .

Change of list

In July, Cantargia was approved for listing on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Premier as a preliminary stage in the process of moving to the main list of Nasdaq Stockholm.

In September, Cantargia was approved for listing on the main list of Nasdaq Stockholm with 25 September 2018 as the first day of trading.

Significant events after the end of the period

Cantargia has received a patent for its CAN03 antibody in the US.

In October, Cantargia presented clinical data from its ongoing CANFOUR study at ESMO.

Financial information

First nine months (1 Jan 2018 - 30 Sep 2018)

Net sales, kSEK 0 (0)

Operating loss, kSEK -65,225 (-45,597)

Loss after tax for the period, kSEK -63,302 (-45,586)

Earnings per share, before and after dilution, SEK -0.96 (-1.48)

(-1.48) Equity/assets ratio, 93 (90) per cent

Cash and cash equivalents, kSEK, 80,691 (32,385)

Short-term investments, kSEK 110,000 (20,000)

Third quarter (1 July 2018 - 30 Sep 2018)

Net sales, kSEK 0 (0) KSEK

Operating loss, kSEK -21,412 (-11,306)

Loss after tax for the period, kSEK -21,456 (-11,306)

Earnings per share, before and after dilution, SEK -0.32 (-0.35)

For further information, please contact

Göran Forsberg, CEO

Telephone: +46(0)46-275-62-60

E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

This is information that Cantargia AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 CET on November 15 2018.

About us

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The basis for this is the protein IL1RAP that is involved in a number of diseases and where Cantargia has established a platform. The main project, the antibody CAN04 (nidanilimab) is being studied in the clinical phase I/IIa CANFOUR with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. The study is conducting both monotherapy and combination therapy. Cantargia's other project, CANxx, is in the research phase and is aiming to develop a IL1RAP binding antibody optimised for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at http://www.cantargia.com.

