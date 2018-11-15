Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Vestas to deliver wind energy solution for subsidy-free project in Finland by CPC Germania

?Hamburg, 15 November 2018

Underlining wind energy's position as the cheapest source of energy in many markets around the globe, Vestas has secured an order from CPC Germania for the 50 MW Lakiakangas II wind park, which will be financed without any state subsidies. Located in Isojoki in the Southern Ostrobothnia region of Finland, Vestas has together with CPC Germania developed a wind energy solution tailored to the site's specific wind conditions that features 12 V150-4.2 MW turbines with a 135-meter hub height, which optimise annual energy production and offer the lowest cost of energy.

CPC Germania has signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with a third party that enables the wind park to be financed without any state subsidies at all.

"We are extremely satisfied to continue our partnership with Vestas in Finland. The chosen turbine type V150-4.2 MW represents one of the latest and most efficient wind turbines in the current market today, hence allowing us to operate the wind farm in Isojoki completely market-based without any state subsidies", says Erik Trast, Managing Director of CPC Finland".

"This project demonstrates Vestas' ability to deploy our most advanced technology and leverage our experience to develop a solution that allows us to offer a subsidy-free investment for our customer. We are very pleased to further strengthen our partnership with CPC Germania, a key customer in our global footprint", says Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern and Central Europe.

The contract includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. The project will feature VestasOnline Business SCADA solution to lower turbine downtime and optimise the energy output. Turbine delivery is scheduled for the first half of 2019.

