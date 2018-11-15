More than 3,000 industrial and tertiary sites connected over IP

Hundreds of thousands of industrial objects connected by 2026 to make power networks even smarter and facilitate energy transition

Resilient and secure solution will meet smart grid's challenges and new uses

Enedis, the leading European energy distributor, has entrusted Orange Business Services to support its transition toward a more effective and smarter electricity distribution network. The energy transition is characterized by the growth of fluctuating and decentralized energy production (wind and sun) and the rise of new uses, such as self-consumption and electric vehicle charging. In this context, equipping the power network with cutting-edge IT and digital technologies is essential to manage the increasing complexity of the power system.

Enedis develops a smart power network with Orange Business Services, which will be able to cope with the demands of renewables and new usages. Source: Orange Business Services

A more effective electricity distribution network thanks to data

Orange Business Services will connect hundreds of thousands of communicating objects spread across the electricity distribution network in France, along with over 3,000 industrial sites. This will enable Enedis to develop energy flow data collection, real-time surveillance of electrical substations, automated self-healing in the event of faults and remote management capacities (maintenance and operation) for the whole network.

These solutions will guarantee the right balance between energy production and consumption at a global and local scale, which is a critical challenge with the development of renewable energy.

More resilient and secure networks to guarantee the quality of service

Orange Business Services' expertise in integrating and managing dedicated secure management infrastructure was a critical factor in the decision made by Enedis. Orange will operate, maintain and monitor the whole Enedis wide area network (WAN) that will connect its industrial and tertiary sites. It combines the best of Orange Business Services fixed and mobile infrastructure, with reinforced availability to meet Enedis' needs. Network partitioning and 24/7 support from a team of Orange Cyberdefense experts will strengthen the system's security.

Supporting new uses

Enedis needed its IT network to be a true technological platform to support the ongoing development of new digital uses and offer its employees adapted ways of working. The WAN will enable Enedis to carry out predictive maintenance across its entire power network by using the data from sensors deployed at the industrial sites. It will also offer the technicians a real mobile office by giving them access to their work environment (operating and collaboration tools) via Wi-Fi directly from these sites.

"The Enedis project is a concrete illustration of the major change affecting the digital transformation of companies, which is being enriched by data to create more value and new uses. We are proud to help Enedis modernize its energy distribution networks, which are becoming more efficient and more environmentally friendly, and pave the way for smarter territories," says Helmut Reisinger, CEO of Orange Business Services.

"The development of smart power networks is a major priority for Enedis. More than a contract with Orange Business Services, it's an industrial partnership. It allows us to reinforce and secure our industrial strategy to deploy smart grid technology at the service of the energy transition and to contribute to the digital transformation of our industry," adds Philippe Monloubou, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Enedis.

About Orange Business Services

Orange Business Services, the B2B branch of the Orange Group, and its 25,000 employees, is focused on supporting the digital transformation of multinational enterprises and French SMEs across five continents. Orange Business Services is not only an infrastructure operator, but also a technology integrator and a value-added service provider. It offers companies digital solutions that help foster collaboration within their teams (collaborative workspaces and mobile workspaces), better serve their customers (enriched customer relations and business innovation), and support their projects (enriched connectivity, flexible IT and cyberdefense). The integrated technologies that Orange Business Services offer range from Software Defined Networks (SDN/NFV), Big Data and IoT, to cloud computing, unified communications and collaboration, as well as cybersecurity. Orange Business Services customers include over 3,000 renowned multinational corporations at an international level and over two million professionals, companies and local communities in France.

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with annual sales of 41 billion euros in 2017 and has 261 million customers in 28 countries at 30 September 2018. Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

About Enedis

Enedis is a public company that manages the electricity distribution network and employs 38,000 people. Servicing 35 million customers, it develops, operates, and modernises 1.4 million km of medium and low voltage power lines (220 and 20,000 Volts) and handles the related data. Enedis provides client connections, a 24/7 breakdown service, and carries out meter readings and all other technical operations. It is unconnected with the energy suppliers who sell power and manage electricity supply contracts.

