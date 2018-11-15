Apple today announced its latest retail location, Apple Champs-Élysées, paying tribute to Paris's rich history and creativity. Housed in a Haussmann-era apartment building, the inner courtyard has been transformed into Apple's grandest Forum, dedicated to free Today at Apple sessions.

Apple offers more than 18,000 Today at Apple sessions around the world every week, focused on creative passions like photography, music, coding and design. In the first week, Apple Champs-Élysées will host sessions with popular musicians, filmmakers, animators and more.

"The energy in Paris is electric and it will be one of our premier cities for Today at Apple," said Angela Ahrendts, Apple's senior vice president of Retail. "I hope that everyone who visits Apple Champs-Élysées will be inspired to unlock their creative curiosity and learn something new."

A careful blend of historic and modern architecture, the store design honors the building's past while introducing modern spaces. The facade and entryway have been meticulously restored and the Burgundy stone of the exterior has been carried throughout the building. French oak parquet floors line the upper levels, which aim to revive the building's original spirit by restoring the detailing and interconnected spaces of the quintessential Parisian apartment.

"Working within a historic Parisian building is a great responsibility and a phenomenal opportunity," said Jony Ive, Apple's chief design officer. "Our first priority was to honor the history of the building, while thoughtfully updating it to create spaces both grand and intimate. The carefully interweaving layers are warm and light filled, celebrating the timeless spirit of the city."

Several of the design features also serve an environmental purpose. A sculptural roof light covers the courtyard, providing sunlight to the space below and generating renewable energy with integrated photovoltaic panels. An integrated rainwater collection system provides water for the bathrooms, trees and green walls. Like all of Apple's facilities, Apple Champs-Élysées is powered by 100 percent renewable energy.

More than 330 employees, including over 100 new hires, will welcome customers when the store opens Sunday. The group represents 15 nationalities and speaks 17 languages, with more than 200 employees joining from other Apple stores in Paris and around the world. Apple Champs-Élysées opens Sunday at 12 p.m.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV. Apple's four software platforms iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay and iCloud. Apple's more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom (www.apple.com/newsroom), or call Apple's Media Helpline at (408) 974-2042.

2018 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple, Today at Apple and the Apple logo are trademarks of Apple Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181115005161/en/

Contacts:

Apple

Nick Leahy, 408-862-5012

nleahy@apple.com

Abby Reisinger, 669-227-3527

areisinger@apple.com

