Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-Media / 2018-11-15 / 10:18 *London, 14th November 2018* *Sports Ledger acquires significant stake in game-changing Blockchain start-up Credify* Sports Ledger (SPSL) today announced that it has acquired a significant stake in Credify (credify.one). Credify offers a completely new approach to entity reputation and meaningfully enhances the relationships between consumers, producers and the ecosystems in which they connect. The company's proof-of-trust protocol promotes transparency through fair and performance-based credibility metrics and ultimately achieves an increase in general reputation and service quality for the benefit of all. Sport Ledger's new holdings in Credify represents one third of the business, and this pioneering collaboration between the two companies will have a strong positive impact on their technological development and organisational efficiency. Thomas Hal Robson-Kanu, CEO of Sports Ledger and International professional footballer explains "I am extremely pleased about our strategic collaboration. Credify is a game-changer with its self-sovereign, decentralised identification system and the manner in which it establishes a high level of trust in areas of commerce that to date have been plagued by fake profiles, falsified reviews and outright fraud. These services are of particular importance to Sports Ledger in the development of each CORE as it is our goal to create an environment where all users in the system have complete control over their personal data and can leverage a reliable and intuitive universal reputation system." In addition to this agreement between Sports Ledger and Credify, Dallas Johnston, CEO and Co-Founder of Credify, will join the Sports Ledger executive team as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Johnston adds "By providing Sports Ledger with Credify's ground-breaking patented technology, Sports Ledger will have a huge competitive advantage over others looking to apply Blockchain in an industry ripe for disruption. Additionally, Credify's protocol gains serious advantage over other identity solutions as all Sports Ledger's users will by default be Credify users, giving them the ability to enjoy the benefits of Credify's decentralised identification and reputation system as it is adopted by marketplaces around the world." The two companies, with aligned synergies within the Blockchain space, have decided to join forces for both strategic and practical reasons, as many of the problems that need to be solved at the core of the user experience can be tackled better in deeper collaboration. As an example, platforms in each respective market suffer for lack of users or solution adoption, a problem jointly solved by creating a platform for engagement around sport that incorporates incentives for all athletes, clubs and fans alike by enabling them to reclaim ownership, and therefore value, of their personal data and voice. With over half of the world's population claiming to be sports fans, a platform where athletes are fully incentivised to bring in their fan base has the potential for viral growth. With vested mutual interests ensuring all goals are appropriately aligned, the possibility to achieve the highest level of success in each market is within reach. *About Sports Ledger:* A revolutionary platform that will empower a wave of innovation in the world of sports, allowing users to access an innovative, data-driven platform that utilizes the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. Sports Ledger is the future of sports, providing access to a variety of services and rewarding users who contribute towards the success of the ecosystem. For more information, please visit the Sports Ledger website at: https://www.sportsledger.io/ *Sports Ledger Press Contact* Fabian Kippenberg CMO and Co-Founder +44 7843 872423 press@sportsledger.io www.sportsledger.io Additional features: Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=WDUCLIIVNY [1] Document title: Sports Ledger acquires significant stake in game-changing Blockchain start-up Credify Issuer: FAO Sports Ledger Limited Key word(s): Finance End of Corporate News 746379 2018-11-15 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6a3fb51033d4d713afa6dd41598c7ad8&application_id=746379&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 15, 2018 04:18 ET (09:18 GMT)