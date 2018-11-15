Harry Winston, Inc. Acquires "Unbelievable" Winston Pink Legacy Diamond

November 14, 2018, Geneva, Switzerland - Harry Winston, Inc. announces the acquisition of an extraordinary 18.96-carat, Fancy Vivid Pink diamond, named "The Winston Pink Legacy." Purchased at Christie's auction house in Geneva, the magnificent emerald-cut stone has been described as "virtually unheard of."

"As the King of Diamonds, Harry Winston is known for its unwavering commitment to the rarest, most exceptional gemstones. This is a reputation the brand has upheld for nearly a century and one we are proud to continue today," said Nayla Hayek, CEO of Harry Winston. "With its impressive size and fancy vivid color grading, the Winston Pink Legacy is one of the most incredible diamonds in the world. A stone of this quality and caliber only comes around once in a lifetime and deserves to take its place among some of the greatest diamonds of our time. With this acquisition, we are honored to continue the Harry Winston tradition of excellence and to welcome another world-class stone into our legacy."

