Klövern AB (publ): Klövern acquires a property in Copenhagen for DKK 174 million

Klövern has acquired an office property in Copenhagen for an underlying property value of DKK 174 million, corresponding to around SEK 240 million. The property, which is situated in the district Nordhavn, has a lettable area of approximately 6,000 sq.m. The property was built in 2002 as headquarters for shipping operations and as of the day of transfer of possession around 300 sq.m. are let. Klövern will adapt the property for letting to several tenants.

"With our own locally based organization in Copenhagen we now have the opportunity to work with larger letting projects. We look forward to further developing this nice property.", says Rutger Arnhult, CEO of Klövern.

Transfer of possession is planned to take place on 1 December 2018 and the acquisition is intended to be financed with bank loans.

