SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC.: SolarWinds Adds Access Rights Management to Its IT Management Portfolio, following the Acquisition of 8MAN

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2018following the acquisition of 8MAN, an early stage Access Rights Management (ARM) solution company with technology that fits the SolarWinds model of easy-to-use products designed with the needs of the technology professional in mind. The acquisition of 8MAN and their technology and development team led to a subsequent product release that is another milestone advancing the SolarWinds commitment to arming technology professionals with the powerful software they need to solve today's IT management challenges.

"SolarWinds is once again, doing what we have done for almost 20 years-identifying gaps in the solution set for our customers and then working to fill that gap with an easy-to-use, affordable solution. We are focused on helping address our customers' everyday IT management challenges-working to make sure our products are designed to work the way technology professionals need them to work. We understand the unique challenge security presents-and many organizations are focused primarily on external threats," said Kevin Thompson, CEO, SolarWinds. "We have products to help our customers with those external threats: Threat Monitor , Patch Manager , Backup , and Log & Event Manager . But, not all threats are external. SolarWinds ARM complements this portfolio by enabling IT professionals to centrally provision, deprovision, manage, and audit user access rights to their systems, data, and files while minimizing exposure to insider threats. The acquisition of 8MAN gives us the ability to leverage their development and technology expertise in the German market and beyond, which will allow us to offer another new product in the SolarWinds mold. We will put their pricing and packaging into our go-to-market methodology that is focused on delivering products that are powerful, easy to use, and scalable-designed to give businesses the ability to protect their IT environments efficiently and cost-effectively."

The new security software product, SolarWinds ARM, is an access rights management tool built to help IT and security admins manage user access, improve adherence to policy compliance, and automate user provisioning and deprovisioning while protecting themselves from malicious insider abuse. With automated user access provisioning and deprovisioning, policy analysis and reporting, compliance reporting and alerting, and productivity and process improvements, SolarWinds hopes to make the day-to-day lives of IT and security admins easier and more efficient. SolarWinds ARM is designed to be an easy-to-use and efficient first step in helping organizations of all sizes deepen their security knowledge and credibility while protecting their systems, data, and files at the source.

"8MAN is pleased to join the SolarWinds family. This move was part of our strategic plan and allows us to take the next step in security innovation," said Stephan Brack, CEO, 8MAN. "We built a solution that's designed to help IT operations and security admins improve their security by managing user access, demonstrate compliance, and automate more time-consuming tasks like user provisioning and deprovisioning. Their technology expertise and growing security portfolio make SolarWinds a perfect fit to get this product distributed worldwide."

About SolarWinds

SolarWindsonline community, allow us to build products that solve well-understood IT management challenges in ways that technology professionals want them solved. This focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT performance management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in network management software and MSP solutions. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com .

