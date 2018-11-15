Valmet to supply a biomass-fired boiler plant to Elenia Lämpö's Vanaja power plant in Hämeenlinna, Finland

Valmet Oyj's press release on November 15, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. EET

Valmet will supply a biomass-fired boiler plant to Elenia Lämpö Oy's Vanaja power plant in Hämeenlinna, Finland. The investment will enable the company to raise the share of renewable fuels used in the city's district heat production to over 80% and increase the energy efficiency of its heat production.

The order is included in Valmet's fourth quarter 2018 orders received. The value of the order is not disclosed. Assembly work on the new boiler plant will start in the fall of 2019. The target is to start up the plant in 2020.

"With this significant investment, we will implement our company's strategy to go for environmentally friendly energy solutions and improve our energy efficiency. Also, the investment will further increase our share of renewable fuels, in which we are clearly forerunners in Finland. The project will create jobs in our area during the construction period and later for fuel deliveries. Fuel will be purchased from as close to the plant as possible," says Matti Tynjälä, Managing Director of Elenia Lämpö.

The boiler plant will mainly run on wood-based fuels, such as forest residues as well as sawdust and bark originating from side streams of the woodworking industry.

"This is a repeat boiler order to the same power plant, which shows the customer's trust in Valmet's biomass-fired HYBEX technology for heat-only applications," remarks Frank Ligthart, Director, Heat and Power Plants, Valmet.

Information about Valmet's delivery

Valmet will deliver a 35 MW th HYBEX boiler plant that utilizes bubbling fluidized bed (BFB) technology and features very high efficiency. Additionally, the delivery includes an electrostatic precipitator and a flue gas condenser that increases heat capacity by 10 MW.

Information about the customer Elenia Lämpö Oy

Elenia Lämpö Oy offers environmentally friendly, easy and competitive heating solutions to meet its customers' needs. The company produces district heat and electricity as well as sells and distributes district heat and natural gas. It operates in the regions of Häme, Central Finland and North Ostrobothnia, and in the city of Heinola in Finland.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Frank Ligthart, Director, Heat and Power Plants, Energy business unit, Valmet, Tel. +358 40 561 9612

Juha Uvanto, Sales Manager, Project Sales, Valmet, Tel. +358 40 548 2980

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2017 were approximately EUR 3.1 billion. Our more than 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com (http://www.valmet.com), www.twitter.com/valmetglobal (http://www.twitter.com/valmetglobal)

Processing of personal data (https://www.valmet.com/content_folder/processing-of-personal-data/)

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Valmet via Globenewswire

