SIMCom Made a Wonderful Appearance at Electronica 2018 in Munich, Germany

MUNICH, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sunsea AIoT (SZSE stock code 002313), SIMCom is the leading supplier of IoT modules in the world, and is presenting the latest IoT products and solutions at Electronica 2018 in Munich, Germany from November 13th to 16th.

SIMCom attended the electronic exhibition with its full range of module products, including the latest cV2X SIM8100 and 4G automotive grade SIM7800, NB-IoT and eMTC modules represented by both the SIM7000 series and SIM7020 series. The 4G modules represented by the SIM7600 series, and the smart modules represented by the SIM8950 received a lot of attention.

Enel Smart Grid Products

Enel is a multinational energy company and one of the world's leading integrated power and gas operators working in 34 countries across five continents, and has nearly 71 million end users worldwide. Enel and SIMCom have cooperated for many years since the 3G era. The Enel smart grid products exhibited are jointly developed by the two parties. They support remote reading, remote monitoring, remote management, etc., and can be used in smart homes, finance, transportation, security, environmental protection, military, agriculture, forestry, water conservancy, coal mines, the petrochemical industry and many other fields.

Analog NB-IoT Wireless Pressure Transmitters

Analog NB-IoT wireless pressure transmitters adopt SIM7000C modules and are an important part of the Analog IoT application program for industrial hot swap stations. Through the remote SIM7000C module, the device information in the field is thoroughly and evenly reported to the cloud server, and then presented to management personnel via computer and mobile phone. At the same time, the platform can also back up historical information, including real-time query and push of alarm information. In an emergency, the remote operation and maintenance personnel can also operate the equipment remotely through a mobile phone or computer to stop the hot change station equipment.

Linyang Electronics

The NLY1500 intelligent power monitor (three-phase four-wire electronic energy meter) shown at the exhibition adopts the SIM7600CE-T module. This monitor is an adaptive managerial micro-metering product for the current energy-efficiency market, green buildings, smart cities and other projects. The SIM7600CE-T used in the Linyang monitor is part of the SIMCom 4G product line, which meets the requirements of small size, high precision and low power consumption. With certifications by companies such as AT&T, Verizon, ACMA, FCC, PTCRB, etc., it is available for global users.

Shared Coffee Machines

SIMCom and Coffee Masters have jointly exhibited a shared coffee vending machine, which is mainly used in offices, convenience stores and other self-serve services. This new business model is gradually changing the sales model of urban coffee shops and coffee machines. Through simple touch screen operation, users can order a cup of coffee, complete payment, and check the status of the coffee machine. Operators can control the coffee machine remotely, and send data to the back-end service platform through the built-in SIM7600CE module.

Ms. Wendy Wang, CEO of SIMCom said: "Over the past 16 years, SIMCom has become the leader in module hardware manufacturing. With the aim of building the world's number one IoT enterprise, we continue to strengthen our collaboration with local companies in Germany and globally. To this end, we plan to invest more in the high-end market such as cV2X and LTE-A as well as the coming 5G. We will actively seek global strong partners to grow together."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/785354/SIMCOM_booth.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/785353/SIMCOM_iot_applications.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/785355/SIMCOM_wendy_wang.jpg