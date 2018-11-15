IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced that it has won the FRTB category in the 2019 Chartis RiskTech100 awards for its innovative, modular solution which helps banks comply with the upcoming Fundamental Review of the Trading Book guidelines.

IHS Markit provides a suite of solutions for FRTB that complement and integrate with banks' existing risk management infrastructure and processes. The technology helps firms tackle some of the most challenging aspects of FRTB, from risk factor modellability through to proxying and scenario generation. The suite also includes a capital analytics solution that provides the full coverage of Standardized Approach and Internal Models Approach analytics, so that banks can explore the impact of decisions on areas such as risk factor taxonomy and risk bucketing. Together the solutions enable banks to conduct dynamic capital impact studies.

"This RiskTech100 Award is testament to the innovative way we've approached a potentially challenging piece of regulation," said Andrew Aziz, global head of Financial Risk Analytics at IHS Markit. "When the proposals for FRTB were first aired, it was suggested that banks might use the opportunity for a wholesale replacement of their market risk infrastructure. In reality, banks are much more inclined to leverage what is already working well in support of Basel 2.5 requirements. That is where our strategy has been effective as we provide modular solutions that can co-exist with a bank's existing architecture."

"Financial institutions are still coming to terms with the impacts of FRTB," said Rob Stubbs, Head of Research at Chartis. "The more flexible approach from IHS Markit to helping banks comply is reflected in this category win."

Overall, IHS Markit placed #11 among fintech providers ranked by Chartis in the RiskTech100 rankings. A number of IHS Markit products contribute to the firm's risk technology and compliance offering, including Financial Risk Analytics (which includes the FRTB Solution Suite), KY3P, KYC Services and Enterprise Data Management (EDM).

About IHS Markit(www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners 2018 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

About Chartis (www.chartis-research.com)

Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. It is part of Infopro Digital, which owns market-leading brands such as Risk and WatersTechnology. Chartis' goal is to support enterprises as they drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance and compliance, and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and actionable advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology.

RiskTech100, RiskTech Quadrant, FinTech Quadrant and The Risk Enabled Enterprise are Registered Trade Marks of Infopro Digital Services Limited.

