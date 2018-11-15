Freeze Tag, Inc.: Freeze Tag Launches New Virtual Garden Game Pieces

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2018 / Freeze Tag (OTC PINK: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, has added a new type to their "Places Munzees" line of virtual game pieces for their flagship game Munzee.

The Virtual Garden Places Munzee will allow players to more easily mark the locations of Virtual Munzee Gardens. Virtual Gardens are an arrangement of various types of colored munzees that players combine to create a recognizable shape on the Munzee map. These large collections of munzees are particularly popular because they present players an opportunity to earn higher points in one location. Over the years, hundreds of Virtual Gardens have been built all around the world, and sometimes they can be difficult to locate. Once it is deployed, the new Virtual Garden Places Munzee will allow players to use a filter on the Munzee app to locate the Virtual Gardens nearby.

The Virtual Garden Places Munzee adds to the ever growing family of Places (of Interest) Munzees. With more than a dozen Places Munzees currently available, the list includes Airports, Sports Stadiums, Museums, Libraries, Zoos, Hospitals and more. Places Munzees are particularly popular among players because they can be recaptured once every day. Places Munzees can be purchased in the online store HERE. To find nearby Places Munzees in your area visit https://www.munzee.com/places.

By launching Virtual Garden Places Munzees, Freeze Tag hopes to continue to grow the development and participation of Virtual Gardens. Part of the fun of playing Munzee is working together with other Munzee players around the world to build Virtual Gardens. Examples of Virtual Gardens include Sunset Cowboy in Ft. Worth, TX, Rose Garden in UK, and Scared Kitty in Lithuania. The new Virtual Garden Places Munzee will be a helpful tool in identifying where Virtual Gardens are throughout the world.

"Virtual Gardens have become a large part of the game and a cornerstone of the Munzee Community. Players will often launch Virtual Garden campaigns in memoriam or celebration of real world events." said Rob Vardeman, President of Freeze Tag. "We hope that the new Virtual Garden Places Munzee allows players to more easily identify growing Garden areas and make the most of this unique gameplay experience."

Based on market research conducted by Freeze Tag, Virtual Gardens play a strong factor in a number of sales figures for the company. Alongside the revenue from Virtual Munzees to produce these gardens, there is also a strong correlation of Munzee Events hosted at the site of Virtual Gardens. According to data analysis players are more likely to attend events hosted near Virtual Gardens with European Garden events garnering an average 40% more attendees than non-Garden events. This is also a strong driver of Blast Capture sales, which are an in-game item that allows players to capture up to 100 virtual munzees at a time.

For more information follow the Munzee Blog at https://www.munzeeblog.com/.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with over 7 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,000 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: http://www.freezetag.com

