Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank has released its interim accounting (financial) statements for the 9 months of 2018 (under RAS) 15-Nov-2018 / 14:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. November 15, 2018 - Sberbank informs that it has released its interim accounting (financial) statements of Sberbank for the 9 months of 2018 under RAS (prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4638-U on the forms, procedure and timeframe for disclosing information on activities by credit institutions dated December 6, 2017). The full document can be found via the link http://www.sberbank.com/investor-relations/financial-results-and-presentations /ras [1] For enquiries: Sberbank of Russia Investor Relations +7 495 957 59 60 ir@sberbank.ru Attachment Document title: Explanatory Information_9 months of 2018_under RAS Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=YIFKELRWFQ [2] ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 Sequence No.: 6551 EQS News ID: 746613 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9f1d5ffcb2c469eee16a2c26802c86f7&application_id=746613&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2d1c057a4fb18760f89f3ae85bfdba0c&application_id=746613&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

November 15, 2018 08:27 ET (13:27 GMT)