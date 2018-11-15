SAI Global and InfoSec Institute Announce Strategic Partnership

Combining Integrated Risk Management (IRM) software with security awareness and training, two industry-recognized leaders come together to address the human element of digital risk

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SAI Global, a recognized leader of Integrated Risk Management (IRM) solutions and InfoSec Institute, the leading provider of information security education and workforce security awareness solutions, today announced a strategic partnership linking InfoSec Institute's SecurityIQ training platform with SAI Global's SAI360 software for a modern approach to detecting and reducing digital risk.

Digital risk poses a nefarious and dangerous threat to brand reputations and organizational resilience. With email providing the entry point for 91% of global cyberattacks[1], a sustainable information security and data privacy risk management program needs to empower employees and third-party vendors to detect, avoid and report security risks and phishing attacks.

According to a recent Forrester report[2], "Human mistakes can render even the most sophisticated technical security controls useless. However, you can reduce the inherent vulnerability of your workforce and even turn staff into a strong security asset." The report continues, "The objective of security training is to embed desired security behaviors into the muscle memory of the organization, so that employees perform them in a consistent and reliable manner."

Through SAI Global's partnership with InfoSec Institute, organizations can access a combined library of 2,000+ phishing simulations and more than 800 interactive online and offline learning experiences. Phishing simulations give employees the opportunity to encounter risk in a safe space, while companion security awareness and training content develops and reinforces positive security behaviors and habits. Integration with SAI360's Digital Risk software helps organizations identify risk and phish-susceptible individuals with market-leading risk intelligence capabilities, rapidly deploy supplemental training and policies, and ensure security culture.

"Bringing an integrated risk management approach to security training connects the unpredictability of risk with the ability to advance confidently," said Peter Granat, SAI Global CEO. "Linking an unparalleled library of security training, effective phishing simulations and policy management software enables organizations to embed a strong culture of ethics and compliance, which is the foundation of a robust risk management program. We are pleased with this latest partnership with InfoSec Institute, further enriching the value we deliver our customers with SAI360, the market leading software for integrated risk management and ethics & compliance learning."

"Empowering employees with the knowledge and confidence to recognize and report suspicious emails and other security-related activities significantly bolsters an organization's ability to mitigate digital risk," said Jack Koziol, InfoSec Institute CEO. "Through our partnership with SAI Global and integration of our security solutions, we look forward to helping clients strengthen their resiliency against phishing and other cyberattacks."

About SAI Global

SAI Global helps organizations proactively manage risk to create trust and achieve business excellence, growth, and sustainability. Our integrated risk management solutions are a combination of leading capabilities, services and advisory offerings that operate across the entire risk lifecycle allowing businesses to focus elsewhere. Together, these tools and knowledge enable clients to develop an integrated view of risk. To see our tools in action, request a free demo.

We have global reach with locations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia and the Pacific. For more information visit www.saiglobal.com .

About InfoSec Institute

InfoSec Institute fortifies organizations and their employees against security threats with award-winning security and privacy education. Recognizing cybersecurity is everyone's job, we provide skills development and certification training for IT and security professionals while building the entire workforce's security aptitude with awareness training and phishing simulations. Recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training, InfoSec Institute is also a Training Industry "Top 20 IT Training Company" and the Security Training & Education Program Gold Winner in Info Security Products Guide's Global Excellence Awards.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinctions are determined by the subjective opinions of individual end-user customers based on their own experiences, the number of published reviews on Gartner Peer Insights, and overall ratings for a given vendor in the market, as further described here, and are not intended in any way to represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

